Rape accused’s hospital admission halts trial
By Devon Koen - 27 October 2022
A case involving the rape of a 30-year-old woman was postponed in the Gqeberha high court after the accused was admitted to hospital.
While the exact nature of Anele Sesman’s condition is not known, judgment in the state’s application to have the statement of his alleged victim read into the record will be heard on Monday...
