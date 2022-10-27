Private investigator in debrief session to find motive for kidnap of municipal manager and her driver

The private investigator who was appointed by the families of a municipal manager and her driver who were kidnapped last week says a debriefing is under way to ascertain why the two were targeted.
Mike Bolhuis was roped in to assist in finding the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality Maggie Skosana and Gugu Mtsweni, who were kidnapped last week Thursday as they were driving to the municipality’s offices.
“In kidnappings we always debrief to check why this happened and who could be behind it. We do it so that we can catch the criminals,” Bolhuis said.
Bolhuis said Skosana and Mtsweni were found safe and sound.
“They were both in a good condition. We thank the police and everyone who assisted in the search,” Bolhuis said.
He urged people to be cautious as kidnappings have spiked in the country.
“We want to caution the public to not flash their valuables. Anyone of financial value is a target,” he said.
Bolhuis said it was advisable to have vehicles fitted with tracking devices and for travellers to ensure they leave a proper itinerary of their movements with those close to them.
Skosana and Mtsweni were kidnapped in Middelburg at the Nkangala municipality’s gate last Thursday morning. Her car was found abandoned later the same day at a nearby mine with her wheelchair and handbag inside.
On Tuesday Bolhuis told TimesLIVE that negotiations with the kidnappers were at an advanced stage. At the time he said the kidnappers wanted cash and information about the municipality.
