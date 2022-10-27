×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

POLL | Must pit bulls be banned?

27 October 2022
There have been several dog attacks involving pit bull in recent months
There have been several dog attacks involving pit bull in recent months
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA

Calls for a ban on pit bulls in SA have gained momentum after a Nelson Mandela Bay boy was fatally mauled by pit bull terriers in September.

Storm Nuku, 10, died a horrendous death after being mauled by one or both of the pit bulls his family kept as pets.

At the time, Animal Welfare Society (AWS) general manager Cynthea van Rhijn whose colleague, an animal handler with cerebral palsy was also attacked by a pit bull at the AWS shelter, said it needed to be acknowledged that certain dog breeds, pit bulls included, were a power breed able to inflict indescribable injuries.

Tell us: do you own a pit bull. If yes, why?

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read