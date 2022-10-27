Calls for a ban on pit bulls in SA have gained momentum after a Nelson Mandela Bay boy was fatally mauled by pit bull terriers in September.
Storm Nuku, 10, died a horrendous death after being mauled by one or both of the pit bulls his family kept as pets.
At the time, Animal Welfare Society (AWS) general manager Cynthea van Rhijn whose colleague, an animal handler with cerebral palsy was also attacked by a pit bull at the AWS shelter, said it needed to be acknowledged that certain dog breeds, pit bulls included, were a power breed able to inflict indescribable injuries.
Tell us: do you own a pit bull. If yes, why?
POLL | Must pit bulls be banned?
Tell us: do you own a pit bull. If yes, why?
