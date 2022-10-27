Plettenberg Bay in running to become world-famous Whale Heritage Site
By Elaine King - 27 October 2022
Word is out — Plettenberg Bay is a candidate to become an official Whale Heritage Site, an elite status bestowed on only a few destinations worldwide.
When it is officially accredited, as expected, in the next few months, Plett will join the ranks of Algoa Bay and The Bluff in SA, Hervey Bay in Australia, Dana Point in the US and Tenerife-La Gomera in Spain...
