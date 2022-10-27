Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee elections get off to slow start
Shortage of electoral staff and materials delays voting process at polling stations
Glitches were the order of the day as the municipal ward committee elections got off to a rocky start across Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
It all began when officials confirmed that voting stations were experiencing “technical glitches” as hundreds of residents gathered in 60 wards to cast their votes...
Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee elections get off to slow start
Shortage of electoral staff and materials delays voting process at polling stations
Reporter
Glitches were the order of the day as the municipal ward committee elections got off to a rocky start across Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.
It all began when officials confirmed that voting stations were experiencing “technical glitches” as hundreds of residents gathered in 60 wards to cast their votes...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics