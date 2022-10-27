×

Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee elections get off to slow start

Shortage of electoral staff and materials delays voting process at polling stations

27 October 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Glitches were the order of the day as the municipal ward committee elections got off to a rocky start across Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday.

It all began when officials confirmed that voting stations were experiencing “technical glitches” as hundreds of residents gathered in 60 wards to cast their votes...

