Man gutted after hubcap bandits hit heirloom Benz
By Riaan Marais - 27 October 2022
A Lorraine resident is desperately searching for the thieves who stole something priceless from him — the hubcaps from his late father’s 1968 Mercedes-Benz 230.
Over the past few weeks, Howard Collen has been working closely with the police to try to track down the culprits who walked into his yard in broad daylight and yanked the rare wheel covers off the car...
