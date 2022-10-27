He said this as he mentioned R43bn a year that is supposed to be spent on building and repairing infrastructure — but isn't, partly because of looting and corruption.
Godongwana was delivering his medium-term budget policy statement, or mini-budget, speech on Wednesday afternoon.
The minister said the budget for the next three years is focused on restoring service delivery. His department will support the police over this time to recruit new constables. Police minister Bheki Cele has on several occasions complained that not a single police station in the country has enough staff.
Godongwana said talks are ongoing over the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 a month which has again been extended.
LISTEN | About R43bn a year meant for infrastructure is not spent, partly due to looting
Image: Twitter/ Fikile Mbalula
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says his department is adopting the highest standard of transparency in the tendering process to reduce looting and corruption.
Listen:
He said this as he mentioned R43bn a year that is supposed to be spent on building and repairing infrastructure — but isn't, partly because of looting and corruption.
Godongwana was delivering his medium-term budget policy statement, or mini-budget, speech on Wednesday afternoon.
The minister said the budget for the next three years is focused on restoring service delivery. His department will support the police over this time to recruit new constables. Police minister Bheki Cele has on several occasions complained that not a single police station in the country has enough staff.
Godongwana said talks are ongoing over the Social Relief of Distress Grant of R350 a month which has again been extended.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics