KwaNobuhle mass murder accused’s case transferred

The case of five men accused of nine murders and one attempted murder in a matter of hours in KwaNobuhle has been transferred to the Kariega magistrate’s court for a formal bail application on November 2.
Luvuyo Madela, 29, Nkosinathi Zonke, 30, Ludwe Djantjies, 29, Smiselo Lukwe, 26, and Siyabulela Ndamase, 34, were arrested shortly after the shooting rampage in the Kariega township earlier in October.
They appeared briefly in court on Thursday morning and were remanded until November.
The victims were identified by the police as Lizo Ntantawe, 26, Siphiwo Mtana, 53, Wamkelo Lukashe, 37, Siphosethu Jonas, 23, Misumzi Willie, 26, Zukisa Sokhiya, 25, Siyamthanda Vusani, 24, and Siyamthanda Spogter, 18.
The identity of the ninth person has not yet been released.
The state has already indicated that it will oppose bail, with at least three of the accused facing unrelated murder charges for which they were out on bail at the time of the mass shooting.
Chaos erupted in the large township on October 13.
In the first incident, at about 11.45am, police attended to a shooting in Mabi Street, where the bodies of four men were found in a Mazda 323 and a fifth lying a few metres from the car.
In the second incident, at about 12.10pm, the bodies of three men were found in Zola Nqini Street.
The sole surviving victim, also with multiple gunshot wounds, was discovered lying behind the vehicle and taken to hospital.
Later that same day, the body of a man aged between 18 and 25 was found on the side of a road in Rooihoogte near KwaNobuhle.
