Hunt for hijacked truck leads police to forklift driver offloading booze worth R2m

27 October 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A forklift was used to offload some of the truck's cargo of alcohol.
Image: SAPS

A man found using a forklift to offload alcohol worth R2.1m from a hijacked truck was arrested by police who managed to trace the missing vehicle in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the truck, transporting a cargo of liquor, was hijacked in Mfuleni on Wednesday.

The police K9 unit quickly traced the truck to 5th Avenue in Montague Gardens.

“Upon arrival, the members spotted an unknown male offloading the container with a forklift. There was also a black Jeep parked on the premises which matched the description of one that was reported stolen in Milnerton.”

Gwala said a large bolt cutter was discovered on the floor of the Jeep.

“The members seized the stolen truck, as well as the Jeep and 1,540 cases of liquor.

“A 43-year-old Chinese male was arrested and will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court once he has been charged.”

TimesLIVE

 

