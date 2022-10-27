Hearing over misuse of nutrition funds at school to start
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 27 October 2022
As school governing body members from Mfesane Senior Secondary in Motherwell gear up for their hearing this week related to the alleged misuse of nutrition funds, a good Samaritan in the form of Hare Krishna Food for Life has come forward with an offer to feed the pupils from its soup kitchen.
Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed there would be a hearing at the school on Friday, overseen by the department’s district office. ..
Hearing over misuse of nutrition funds at school to start
As school governing body members from Mfesane Senior Secondary in Motherwell gear up for their hearing this week related to the alleged misuse of nutrition funds, a good Samaritan in the form of Hare Krishna Food for Life has come forward with an offer to feed the pupils from its soup kitchen.
Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed there would be a hearing at the school on Friday, overseen by the department’s district office. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics