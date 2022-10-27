Grade 1 pupil killed by 'speeding car' during drop-off at school

A grade 1 pupil at Curro Thatchfield in Centurion, Tshwane, was declared dead on the scene on Wednesday after being knocked down by a car, allegedly driven by a mother who had just dropped off her child off at the same school.

A parent at the school who witnessed the incident but asked to remain anonymous said the child was run over by a vehicle driven by a woman on Wednesday morning during arrival time.

“That mother was in a hurry and speeding. She seemed to have lost control of the vehicle and then knocked the child. Everything happened so fast and it was just a mess. Security guards were shouting and everyone was running all over the place.

“I still had my children in the car, so I tried to remain calm while I was trying to figure out what really happened,” the parent said.

The parent told TimesLIVE that the mother of the dead pupil was still at the school when the incident happened.

“The mother was still there and possibly witnessed the whole thing. This is really heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what the parents are going through,” the parent said.

TimesLIVE has seen a letter sent by the school to parents, confirming the incident.

“It is with absolute heartache that I write this letter. Words just do not suffice to explain the pain of our people this morning. We have lost a Little Angel and trust that the Lord will comfort all of our hearts, especially her family until we meet again,” reads the letter.

The school said it had counsellors shortly after the incident and said they will continue a programme of support over the weeks to come.

“Thursday and Friday this week will not be school as usual as we identify learners and staff who are in need of counsel. School will be open but our programme will not be academic but rather cathartic and remedial. If you prefer, please keep your child at home,” the letter reads.

