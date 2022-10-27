×

News

Godongwana stands firm on public servant wage offer

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo, Dineo Faku and Thabo Mokone - 27 October 2022

While finance minister Enoch Godongwana extended the Covid-19 welfare grant for another year, he stood firm on the government’s wage offer to public servants, setting up the possibility of a countrywide strike.

Godongwana endorsed the government’s decision to unilaterally implement a 3% wage increase for all public servants, plus a R1,000 monthly gratuity...

