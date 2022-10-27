Eskom says persistent high levels of breakdowns of generating units and low emergency reserves are among the major contributors to the continuing generation capacity shortages.
The power utility has announced that varying stages of load-shedding will be implemented until midnight on Sunday.
“Stage 3 load-shedding is currently under way until 4pm on Thursday, thereafter, it will increase to stage 4 until 5am on Friday morning. Load-shedding will be lowered to stage 2 from 5am to 4pm on Friday. It is anticipated stages 2 and 1 load-shedding will be implemented during the weekend,” it said.
According to Eskom, the emergency generation reserves are almost depleted.
Since Tuesday evening its teams have returned a generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Medupi power stations to service.
The power utility currently has 5,683MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,585MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur. Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” said Eskom.
Eskom implements varying stages of load-shedding until Sunday
