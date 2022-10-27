Boost for early childhood development in Nelson Mandela Bay

Early childhood development in Nelson Mandela Bay is set to receive a major boost after numerous role players banded together to become the driving force behind the development of some of the city’s most vulnerable youth.
Engen has opted to continue its support of the Mark Headbush Foundation (MHF), through the recently held 16th Mayoral Charity Golf Day in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Foundation trustee Mark Headbush said the support had allowed them to make a tangible difference through various interventions in the early learning phase in Nelson Mandela Bay, focusing on pupils from the ages of 0-9 years or grades R-3.
“We are extremely grateful to Engen for their support which has enabled the foundation to make lifelong investments in the lives of children in the early education phase,” Headbush said.
“Starting in 2016, Engen’s sponsorship has totalled over R1m, playing a key role in addressing the dire early education needs that still exist in our local communities.”
Khalid Latiff, Engen’s general manager for corporate strategy and communications, said proceeds from the 16th Mayoral Charity Golf Day would be used to address inadequacies in learning establishments’ infrastructure (schools and classrooms), and the lack of learning support materials such as books, libraries, educational tools, computer labs and technology tools, which continued to worsen the digital learning divide between the haves and the have-nots.
“As a brand that aims to enrich lives for a sustainable future, we at Engen are passionate about education and humbled to renew our partnership with the MHF,” Latiff said.
“By helping support the Mark Headbush Foundation’s efforts in early childhood development, we hope to do our part in addressing these challenges which put the future of many of our children at risk.”
Engen is a long-time supporter of education in SA, with its flagship Engen Maths and Science School programme kicking off 34 years ago to help support the transformation of SA and the creation of an inclusive and equitable society.
Engen Maths and Science Schools are based in Cape Town, Gqeberha, East London, Cala, Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.
Engen Maths and Science Schools provide free supplementary classes in STEM subjects to about 1,800 grade 10-12 pupils annually.
In 2021, the company also invested R11.9m in learnerships and bursaries, along with a further R27m in social causes.
“Engen is committed to making long-term strategic investments in education that uplift underprivileged communities and lead to a larger, more talented pool of graduates,” Latiff said.
According to the World Health Organisation, more than four in every 10 children in low- to middle-income countries face the risk of missing critical development milestones because of poverty or stunting.
HeraldLIVE
Boost for early childhood development in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
