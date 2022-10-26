A woman who allegedly burnt the body of a newborn at a dump site in Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark, is receiving medical treatment.
“The suspect has not appeared in the court as she is in hospital. The case opened is murder and forensic results are still outstanding to confirm if she is the biological mother of the infant,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
Local publication Sedibeng Ster reported last week that a recycler allegedly saw the woman pushing a wheelbarrow to the site where she dumped and burnt the baby's body.
The publication quoted police spokesperson Sgt Thembeka Maxambela, who said the eyewitness called the caretaker of the site.
The woman was arrested at her home after the community was alerted to the incident.
DA MPL Refiloe Nt'sekhe called on the Gauteng department of social development to prioritise awareness campaigns to combat gender-based violence and child abuse, ensure it spends its allocated budget on poverty alleviation, and improve processes around adoptions to reduce backlogs.
TimesLIVE
Woman in hospital after 'burning newborn' at Gauteng dump site
Journalist
Image: Supplied
A woman who allegedly burnt the body of a newborn at a dump site in Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark, is receiving medical treatment.
“The suspect has not appeared in the court as she is in hospital. The case opened is murder and forensic results are still outstanding to confirm if she is the biological mother of the infant,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
Local publication Sedibeng Ster reported last week that a recycler allegedly saw the woman pushing a wheelbarrow to the site where she dumped and burnt the baby's body.
The publication quoted police spokesperson Sgt Thembeka Maxambela, who said the eyewitness called the caretaker of the site.
The woman was arrested at her home after the community was alerted to the incident.
DA MPL Refiloe Nt'sekhe called on the Gauteng department of social development to prioritise awareness campaigns to combat gender-based violence and child abuse, ensure it spends its allocated budget on poverty alleviation, and improve processes around adoptions to reduce backlogs.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics