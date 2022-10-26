US embassy warns of terror attack in Sandton

The US government has warned of a potential terror attack in the greater Sandton area this weekend.

A statement was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

In a communique issued on its website, the embassy said: "The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29 2022.

"There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022."

TimesLIVE