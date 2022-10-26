Undocumented immigrants arrested in crime blitz at Nelson Mandela Bay rubbish tip
By Herald Reporter - 26 October 2022
Ten undocumented immigrants were arrested and illegal weapons confiscated during a metro crime prevention operation at the Koedoeskloof landfill in Kariega on Tuesday.
Illegal shelters were also not spared...
