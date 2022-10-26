×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Theatrical cultural exchange comes together in just 11 days

By Simtembile Mgidi - 26 October 2022

Creativity, team work and a common goal saw the Nelson Mandela Theatre Complex and German theatre Landesbühne Niedersachsen Nord GMBH pull off a production in just 11 days.

The show, Foreigners/Strangers, is part of the drama season at the complex staged at the Barn Theatre this week. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read