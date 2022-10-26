Soutpan gave pupils a foundation despite limited resources
Arcadia primary school celebrates 50 successful years
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 October 2022
A foundation laid with bricks and nothing else — that is how Soutpan Primary School in Arcadia was started 50 years ago.
Despite its rocky start, it went on to provide an education to some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s success stories such as senior public prosecutor Clive Killian and doctor Clive Swanepoel. ..
