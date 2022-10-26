×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Safe place for Zwide youth launched at clinic

By Simtembile Mgidi - 26 October 2022

The Zwide Clinic on Wednesday unlocked the door to a special room for teenagers and adolescents in the area to gain easier access to health services.

The idea was born after the national health department noted an increase in teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read