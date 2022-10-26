JUST IN | Missing Nehawu leader found dead in Motherwell
By Herald Reporter - 26 October 2022
The badly burnt body of Eastern Cape Nehawu vice-chair Lizo Vakala was found in Motherwell at about 9pm on Tuesday.
The union leader was last heard from on Saturday afternoon, when he took the white VW Polo for repairs in Kwazakhele...
