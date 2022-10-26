×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mapping out a successful future for Nelson Mandela Bay

Gqeberha-born advertising executive launches magazine to explore new solutions

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 October 2022

How does Nelson Mandela Bay tap into its natural advantage to drive new growth in the metro for the next 100 years?

This is the conversation M&C Saatchi Abel founding partner Mike Abel hopes to ignite with the recently launched Intuition magazine which gives platforms to thought and industry leaders to reimagine new solutions to SA’s problems...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read