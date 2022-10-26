Karpowership bid for Nelson Mandela Bay refloated
Turkish company gets third shot at getting go-ahead for controversial electricity project
By Guy Rogers - 26 October 2022
Torpedoed twice by SA’s environment department, Karpowership has resurfaced with a new bid to establish a 20-year 1,200MW floating gas-to-power project at Richards Bay, Saldanha Bay and Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port of Ngqura.
The environmental consultant contracted to the Turkish energy company said this week it was drawing up a fresh draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the process was again open for public comment and questions...
