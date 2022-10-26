JUST IN | Former spin doctor Roland Williams back behind bars
Convicted fraudster reports to authorities to serve remainder of sentence after appeal fails
Premium
By Devon Koen - 26 October 2022
Following a failed appeal, convicted fraudster and former metro spin doctor Roland Williams is back behind bars after handing himself over to the clerk of the court on Wednesday.
Williams, who pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in January 2018, lost his appeal to have his suspended sentence set aside last week...
JUST IN | Former spin doctor Roland Williams back behind bars
Convicted fraudster reports to authorities to serve remainder of sentence after appeal fails
Following a failed appeal, convicted fraudster and former metro spin doctor Roland Williams is back behind bars after handing himself over to the clerk of the court on Wednesday.
Williams, who pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud in January 2018, lost his appeal to have his suspended sentence set aside last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics