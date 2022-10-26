Crooks are gearing up for the festive season: 5 tips to avoid a hijacking

With the festive season around the corner and travel set to increase across the country, motorists are being cautioned to keep safe on the roads and take steps to avoid becoming a victim of hijacking.
Image: 123rf.com/Chayantorn Tongmorn
With the festive season around the corner and travel set to increase across the country, motorists are being cautioned to keep safe on the roads and take steps to avoid becoming a victim of hijacking.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi this week shared a “checklist” for motorists when taking a journey that can help them avoid being hijacked.
1. CHECK THE CONDITION OF YOUR CAR
Sekgotodi advised motorists to check the condition of their car before embarking on a trip to avoid being stuck on the road.
“Prepare for your journey. Know the direction and destination and before driving off ensure all windows and doors are properly locked. Have the contact numbers of police stations, emergency services, family members, neighbours, colleagues or any other numbers you can call in a predicament.”
2. DO NOT PICK UP STRANGERS OR HITCHHIKERS
Sekgotodi advised motorists to avoid picking up hitchhikers and strangers on the road.
“While driving check your rear-view mirror to ensure you are not being followed. When you see suspicious a vehicle following you, alert police with information about the vehicle, model, colour, registration numbers and number of occupants if possible.”
3. KEEP ENOUGH SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES AT TRAFFIC LIGHTS
Another tip motorists ought to note is the importance of keeping adequate space between vehicles when approaching traffic lights and stop signs.
Sekgotodi warned drivers to not entertain hooting or attempts by other drivers to stop you while driving, especially at night.
4. DON’T STOP TO REFRESH OR RELIEVE YOURSELF
The Hawks advised motorists to avoid parking on the side of the road to refresh or relieve yourself, but to rather find the nearest garage.
5. AVOID STRANGERS IN PARKING LOTS AND DRIVEWAYS
Sekgotodi said drivers should not to approach your car if you spot a strange car or person nearby.
She urged drivers to maintain caution and alert authorities of any suspicious behaviour.
USEFUL TIPS TO REMEMBER DURING A HIJACKING:
