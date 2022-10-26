Cash-in-transit heist case set to begin next week
By Devon Koen - 26 October 2022
The trial of two men accused of being involved in a foiled cash-in-transit heist is expected to get under way next week.
Ayanda Fani, 29, and Pule Masemola, 34, face charges of murder, robbery, theft and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...
