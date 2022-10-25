Wind farm partnership blows in two new Kouga reserves
Sand River and Kromensee will protect special plants, animals and distinctive dune habitat
By Guy Rogers - 25 October 2022
The Eastern Cape government has signed off on two new nature reserves in Kouga established by a group of wind energy companies and a local environmental watchdog.
The Sand River and Kromensee nature reserves highlight the unique wildlife and natural vegetation in the area and the possibilities for sustainable development when business and conservation co-operate in line with state guidelines...
