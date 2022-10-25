×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wind farm partnership blows in two new Kouga reserves

Sand River and Kromensee will protect special plants, animals and distinctive dune habitat

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 25 October 2022

The Eastern Cape government has signed off on two new nature reserves in Kouga established by a group of wind energy companies and a local environmental watchdog.

The Sand River and Kromensee nature reserves highlight the unique wildlife and natural vegetation in the area and the possibilities for sustainable development when business and conservation co-operate in line with state guidelines...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read