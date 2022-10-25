State drops Terblanche magistrate bombshell
Prosecution wants Kriban Pillay to recuse himself ‘over perceptions of bias’
By Devon Koen - 25 October 2022
In a shock turn of events, the state has called for the recusal of the magistrate presiding over the bail application of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche, arguing that perceptions of bias could result if he continued to officiate the matter.
The argument put forward by state advocate Marius Stander in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday was that magistrate Kriban Pillay may be perceived as biased in either granting or refusing bail to Terblanche, since among the new accusations the businessman is facing are allegations he attempted to bribe department of justice officials...
