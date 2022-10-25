×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

State drops Terblanche magistrate bombshell

Prosecution wants Kriban Pillay to recuse himself ‘over perceptions of bias’

Premium
By Devon Koen - 25 October 2022

In a shock turn of events, the state has called for the recusal of the magistrate presiding over the bail application of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche, arguing that perceptions of bias could result if he continued to officiate the matter. 

The argument put forward by state advocate Marius Stander in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday was that magistrate Kriban Pillay may  be perceived as biased in either granting or refusing bail to Terblanche, since among the new accusations the businessman is facing are allegations he attempted to bribe department of justice officials...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read