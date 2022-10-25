Part of old landmine found in Kariega’s Strelitzia Dam
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 25 October 2022
Another old explosive has been discovered at the bottom of Kariega’s Strelitzia Dam.
This is the third time since 2019 that explosive devices have been found in the dam, and residents as well as experts are stumped as to the origin of the ordnance...
Part of old landmine found in Kariega’s Strelitzia Dam
Another old explosive has been discovered at the bottom of Kariega’s Strelitzia Dam.
This is the third time since 2019 that explosive devices have been found in the dam, and residents as well as experts are stumped as to the origin of the ordnance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics