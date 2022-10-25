State prosecutor Tshepo Mhange Ka Mzizi told the court they were following up on DNA results and further identifying the bodies and the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime.
Outstanding DNA results further delay case of sex worker killer suspect
Outstanding DNA results and further investigations delayed the case of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the suspect accused of killing a Johannesburg sex worker.
The state on Monday asked the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for a postponement.
Mkhwanazi, 20, is charged with premeditated murder after the gruesome discovery of six decomposed bodies at a building in downtown Johannesburg on October 9.
State prosecutor Tshepo Mhange Ka Mzizi told the court they were following up on DNA results and further identifying the bodies and the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime.
For the first time the media was allowed to publish the name of the suspect as the identity parade has been concluded.
Mkhwanazi, who was booked in at the Johannesburg Central police station holding cells for the identity parade, will be moved back to Johannesburg Correctional Centre, known as Sun City.
During proceedings it emerged that the father of the accused was allegedly putting his son under pressure to confess to the murder.
Mkhwanazi’s defence attorney Khanyiswa Mkhabe asked the court to bar his father from visiting him until further notice.
She said the accused was taken to police cells only for an identity parade and not for interrogation.
“The accused is not happy his father visited him and asked him to confess,” she said.
Magistrate Betty Khumalo said an accused has the right to decline visitors. However, she said this was a matter to be handled by the correctional services department and his lawyer could take it up with them.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said there were lots of outstanding investigations, including the DNA results, which will help the state to identify the bodies.
“DNA samples from the deceased were collected so we are able to identify the deceased using the DNA collected from family members who have reported missing persons. We are yet to receive those results.”
She said the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime will be part of the evidence presented in court during the trial stage.
Mjonondwane said some information will be revealed during the bail application stage. She confirmed that none of the bodies have been identified by their families.
“The people who participated in the ID parade are witnesses for the state and their identities can only be revealed during the trial stage,” she said.
She said the NPA will oppose bail.
“We believe the few days we have to prepare for the bail application are sufficient for us to come prepared to oppose his release on bail,” she said.
Mkhwanazi is charged with one count of premeditated murder but more charges could be added at a later stage. He is expected to appear again in court on October 31 for a bail application.
