New wrangle over board of bus operator Spectrum Alert

“They are an illegal board and are doing the same thing as they did in 2019.”
These were the words of a shareholder at Spectrum Alert, Teresa Heydenrycht, who hit out at four allegedly suspended directors who attempted to force their way into the company’s Mill Park office on Monday.
The latest impasse follows an annual general meeting at City Hall on Tuesday last week.
On Monday, Northern Areas Taxi Operators’ Association (Natoa) chair Christian King and Algoa Taxi Association (Ata) chair Ricardo Tromp tried to deliver a letter instructing the present board to vacate their positions because its term of five years had expired.
The two associations, with five directors each, founded Spectrum Alert in 2017, operating the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) Cleary Park route.
King and Tromp were joined by six shareholders and two other directors, Terence Langtry and Fahiem Williams, also suspended, to attempt to deliver the letter.
However, a private security company stopped them from gaining entry.
According to Heydenrycht, the group had no right to be at the office, calling them an illegal board and criticising the shareholders’ meeting they conducted last week.
“The board decided not to hold the AGM [annual general meeting] on October 18 because there was no legal secretary,” Heydenrycht, the personal assistant to the chief executive, said.
“All the stakeholders — the municipality, the roads and transport MMC [mayoral committee member Mokgethi Mogatosi] and the national transport department — were informed.
“They couldn’t have the meeting because they were the minority.”
Despite the group’s assertions, she said there was no term for the board.
A similar situation played out on August 26 2019, when King was barred from entering the company’s office after his suspension as chief executive despite the withdrawal of a court interdict preventing him from doing so.
At the time, interim chief executive Trevor Harper, who resigned in February after taking over the role full-time, called police and security to remove King and nine others accompanying him.
It now appears history is repeating itself, with King, who said the AGM was legal, strongly denying his latest suspension.
“It’s only the court that can establish if [the meeting] is legal or illegal,” King said.
He said the old board, led by Granville Malgas, sent an email to Tromp on Sunday advising him that he and the others would receive suspensions in due course.
“The email [instructs] us to make representations for why we should still remain board members.
“I am not suspended,” King insisted, saying they were appointed to fill board positions during the meeting, which he insisted was legal.
The group said the old board should instead vacate their positions.
“We’re not here to fight with anybody but want to exercise the mandate of the shareholders.”
Tromp said the current board should have vacated in 2019 in a saga which, at times, has turned violent.
“They’ve withheld our right [to take over] since 2019 because they feel entitled to stay there.”
Heydenrycht said the four members boycotted a board meeting on October 12.
They organised the election and removal process convened by the Regional Taxi Council six days later.
“Due to their actions, the quorum of six board members resolved to suspend them,” she said.
