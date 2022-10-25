New Brighton pupil drowns during matric revision camp
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde and Tremaine van Aardt - 25 October 2022
A Newell High School matric pupil drowned in a tidal pool at a resort along Marine Drive in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Bulela Tisane, 18, from New Brighton, was one of 84 matric pupils camping at the Willow Grove Resort since October 16 amid preparation for the matric finals starting on October 31...
