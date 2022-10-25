×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Brighton pupil drowns during matric revision camp

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde and Tremaine van Aardt - 25 October 2022

A Newell High School matric pupil drowned in a tidal pool at a resort along  Marine Drive in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Bulela Tisane, 18, from New Brighton, was one of 84 matric pupils camping at the Willow Grove Resort since October 16 amid preparation for the matric finals starting on October 31...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read