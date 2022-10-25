Nelson Mandela Bay top cop sets sights on seizing illegal guns
By Riaan Marais - 25 October 2022
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have confiscated an average of more than one firearm a day for the month of October, reinforcing their renewed efforts to eradicate illegal weapons and ensure the safety of the community at large.
During the first three weeks of the month, a total of 32 illegal firearms were recovered, and while these figures are encouraging, Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata believes more can be done to curb the scourge...
