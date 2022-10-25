Multimillion-rand projects in limbo as Inxuba Yethemba fails to pay contractor
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 25 October 2022
Hundreds of Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality (IYM) residents have been left in the dark after two multimillion-rand electrification projects ground to a halt due to the municipality’s failure to pay the contractor.
Almost a year after the municipality installed 25 high-mast lights in wards 6 and 7 in Middelburg as part of a R13m project, the lights are yet to be switched on. ..
