Motherwell author honoured with literacy award
By Simtembile Mgidi - 25 October 2022
Storyteller, writer, poet and founder of the Eastern Cape book festival, Madoda Ndlakuse, was recently recognised by the Literacy Association of SA (Litasa), which bestowed the 2022 significant contribution to literacy award on the Motherwell author.
The Nal’ibali project co-ordinator in Kariega said he felt humbled to get the award among the doctors and professors that were present at the three-day conference in Gauteng recently...
Motherwell author honoured with literacy award
Storyteller, writer, poet and founder of the Eastern Cape book festival, Madoda Ndlakuse, was recently recognised by the Literacy Association of SA (Litasa), which bestowed the 2022 significant contribution to literacy award on the Motherwell author.
The Nal’ibali project co-ordinator in Kariega said he felt humbled to get the award among the doctors and professors that were present at the three-day conference in Gauteng recently...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics