Missing union leader’s car found abandoned in Wells Estate
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 October 2022
The vehicle of missing Eastern Cape Nehawu vice-chair Lizo Vakala was found abandoned in Wells Estate on Monday.
The union leader was last heard from on Saturday afternoon, when he took the white VW Polo for repairs in Kwazakhele...
