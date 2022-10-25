IPTS fraud accused expected to stand trial in January
By Devon Koen - 25 October 2022
It is a case residents have eagerly been watching from the sidelines but after a long wait, the multimillion-rand Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) fraud trial, involving nine men and women, is expected to begin in Gqeberha’s high court in January.
The case had been transferred from the commercial crimes court to the high court due to the seriousness of the charges they face, bringing with it lengthy terms of imprisonment should they be convicted...
