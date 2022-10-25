Covid-19 disrupted measles vaccinations in Africa and now cases are surging

There have been more than 45,000 reported cases in Africa this year, killing more than 2,300 people. That is double the number of cases at this time last year, when some lingering social distancing measures may have slowed infections.

The WHO and UNICEF launched an awareness and fundraising campaign in 2020 to cover gaps in inoculations caused by the pandemic, particularly in middle-income countries, but have raised almost no money, the agencies told Reuters.

The estimated shortfall for measles globally: at least $255m. Covid, war in Ukraine, food shortages and inflation have squeezed donations from wealthier nations, the agencies said.

"Our current resources won't be enough should countries step up their requests for funding needed to respond to the increasing number of measles outbreaks," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said.

In a recent document shared with governments and health organisations and reviewed by Reuters, WHO outlined 15 vaccination campaigns that should be starting in Africa in 2022 and 2023. But an October update showed that only three of these campaigns had specific start dates. The rest were marked either 2022 or 2023, then "??" in the month and day section, by the WHO team.

Health officials at Bundung Hospital in Gambia said the measles vaccine shortage there was temporary, the result of a bump in demand for routine immunisations following the end of a health workers' strike in July.

But it highlights how precarious underfunded health systems can be in countries already overstretched by Covid. Dozens of measles cases have cropped up in Gambia this year, a spike over previous years. The country last had a national "catch-up" campaign in 2015 to reach families in more remote areas that are unlikely to bring their children in for routine vaccination.

Another was due in 2020 but resources were directed towards COVID that year, said Shahid Mahbub Awan, child survival and development manager at UNICEF Gambia. Routine immunisation coverage for paediatric vaccines across the board fell from 93% in 2018 to 66% in 2020, Awan said.

"It was like a full stop. One day everything was happening and the next day it wasn't," he said.

The measles campaign was rescheduled for 2021, but in July of that year polio was detected in a water sample. Without the resources for parallel campaigns, health authorities prioritised polio. A national measles catch-up campaign was due for October.

AGE-OLD KILLER

Measles typically causes a high fever, cough and a tell-tale rash. In pregnant women, it raises the risk of miscarriage and premature birth. The virus killed around 2 million children every year before the introduction of a vaccine in the 1960s.

In poor countries where children often have weaker immune systems due to malnutrition or other untreated infections, it can kill up to 10% of those it infects, and it is extremely transmissible. A single measles patient has the potential to spread the disease to between 12 and 18 others.

Over the years, the success of the measles vaccine has numbed many to these risks, health experts say. A growing number of communities in countries where measles has long been eradicated, including in the United States and Europe, now choose not to inoculate their children. Measles cases had been falling worldwide until 2016, when rising vaccine hesitancy due to misinformation and a growing lack of trust in government health authorities saw a reversal.

In 2019, global cases soared to a 23-year high, killing 200,000 people, including in countries where the disease had previously been eliminated. Democratic Republic of Congo was one of the worst-hit countries, with more than 6,000 deaths.

At the time, 86% of children had at least the first dose of the measles vaccine worldwide, according to WHO estimates. By 2021, when 25 million children around the world missed their first dose, just 81% were reached, the lowest figure since 2008. In Africa, it is just 68%.

FUNDS REJECTED

The US CDC has identified 12 African countries as having no clear plans or secured resources for their next measles vaccination drive. Chad, Mali and Liberia, where vaccination rates lie between 55% and 70%, are at particular risk, it said.

Some of the world's poorest countries have to apply for help from international partners, chiefly Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Gavi sent back funding requests from eight countries between September 2021 and March 2022, seeking details it said were required to ensure the campaigns would be effective, its vaccine lead Jalaa' Abdelwahab told Reuters.

In particular, Gavi seeks details on how countries will reach so-called "zero-dose children" - those who have never received any kind of vaccine - along with comprehensive budgets and follow-up details, he added.

In Cameroon, funding delays pushed back a preventive measles campaign by eight months, although several targeted vaccination drives have been launched in response to outbreaks, Gavi said. Cameroon's health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

In Liberia, where cases are up ten-fold compared to last year, health authorities have sought funding for a measles and rubella campaign. Gavi sent back the application because of gaps in epidemiological data, the West African country's immunisation chief, Adolphus Clarke, said. Liberia will not have the information ready until next year, he said.