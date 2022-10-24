'Why must we be deputy mayors?': Malema threatens to remove IFP from power in KZN municipalities

Malema said the province “belonged to the EFF” and no other political parties could govern better than the red berets.
EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened to remove the IFP from power in KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.
Malema was addressing delegates at the party’s third provincial assembly at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday.
“Comrades, we can't be led by the IFP. If you are going to concentrate on fighting each other, you must know the IFP is coming. That's why they are winning every by-election here in KwaZulu-Natal. That must be a wake-up call — they will win every by-election if we continue to fight each other and do not concentrate on the ball,” he said.
Malema said the province “belonged to the EFF” and no other political parties could govern better than the red berets.
“Why must we be deputy mayors of IFP and not the other way around? Why should the IFP get more votes than us? Why must the DA get more votes than us? Why is the ANC still getting more votes than us even when the ANC is dead in KwaZulu-Natal?” he asked.
“If you live here, go and take those votes of ours from the DA, the ANC, the IFP and from all the political parties and bring them into the EFF. They belong to the EFF because KwaZulu-Natal belongs to the EFF. There is no other party that can govern KwaZulu-Natal better except the people who come from the EFF.”
Last week, the EFF and the IFP had a “long overdue” meeting to discuss coalitions and issues relating to governance. The meeting in Johannesburg was attended by Malema, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and representatives from both parties.
“Today we held a long overdue meeting in Johannesburg. Political parties led by human beings are not mountains and valleys. They meet, so we met,” said Shivambu.
