Saturday morning started with a bang for two unfortunate supercar owners who had a coming together on Beach Road in Sea Point, Cape Town.
According to a report on Cape Town Etc, a Ferrari 458 and an Audi R8 V10 collided at around 11am on one of the city's busiest streets. The spectacle attracted a crowd of onlookers and in no time footage of the damaged supercars was posted to social media platforms.
While the cause of the accident at the time of writing remains unclear, we can confirm the repair bills are sure to be eye-wateringly high for both parties. Depending on the year and exact model derivative the Ferrari 458 can command up to R8m on the local used market. Pricing for a brand new 2022 Audi R8 V10 Coupé starts at R3,523,600.
Photo thumbnail credit: @AdvoBarryRoux / Twitter
WATCH | Sea Point supercar crash brings traffic to a standstill
