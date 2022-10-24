Tourism boost as first of season’s cruise liners docks in Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay can expect a welcomed tourism boost from abroad as cruise liner season is officially open and dozens of luxury ships are expected to dock in Gqeberha over the next few months.
Mayor Retief Odendaal, along with several representatives from the city and Transnet National Ports Authority, were at the harbour on Saturday to welcome the Hanseatic Spirit as it brought a crowd of visitors, many from Europe, to the Bay.
Odendaal welcomed the captain, crew and passengers, saying the city was not only excited to host them but also welcomed the opportunity to show it had the infrastructure and capacity to revive tourism.
He said Nelson Mandela Bay and its surroundings had been established as a destination with a wide variety of events to offer, while being one of the most affordable places to visit.
“We also welcome the opportunity to prove that Gqeberha is a far friendlier city than your previous destination, the city of Cape Town,” Odendaal said to the ship’s crew, tongue in cheek.
When he was called to the podium, captain of the Hanseatic Spirit, Jens Troier, could not hide his smile as he confirmed Odendaal’s statement.
“My crew and I, as well as our guests, are grateful for the warm welcome.
“We have seen many parts of the world, but the welcome we received here was really special.
“We just came from Cape Town and I can easily say we received a friendlier welcome here.
“We will wait to see if the other ports of South Africa can live up to this,” Troier said.
He said he had made a point of waking crew and guests, who lined the rails of the ship shortly after 7am on Saturday morning to be welcomed by a marimba band and traditional dancers as the ship was docking.
Troier also praised the staff at the port for their friendliness and professionalism upon the ship’s arrival, and said he looked forward to returning to the Friendly City soon.
The Hanseatic Spirit, operated by German shipping firm and cruise operator Hapag-Lloyd, was completed in 2021 and has 120 cabins that can house up to 230 passengers. The ship also travels with 170 crew members.
Transnet’s ports manager for Nelson Mandela Bay, Pamela Yoyo, said they were happy to play their role in boosting tourism in the province and helping to revive the local economy.
“The arrival of the first vessel marks the official opening of the 2022/2023 cruise liner season.
“A total of 34 ships are scheduled to dock in Gqeberha by the end of March and we are excited to welcome each one of them,” Yoyo said.
The Hanseatic Spirit departed on Sunday and will dock in Durban on Monday.
On Tuesday, it will make a quick stop in Richards Bay before it heads for several ports around Madagascar, before ending the cruise in Mauritius on November 6.
About 239 cruise ship call-ins are expected between October and April 2023.
The Port of Cape Town anticipates 70 call-ins; the Port of Durban 76, the Port of East London 18, the Port of Mossel Bay 16; the Port of Port Elizabeth 34 and the Port of Richards Bay 25.
In the 2021/2022 year, about 20 cruise ships arrived in SA, with 71 call-ins at the various ports.
