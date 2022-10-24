Third escapee rearrested, begging for food

Police have rearrested another of the convicted rhino poachers who escaped from the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda last Monday.
Trymore Chauke is the third of seven inmates who escaped to be rearrested.
The seven escaped by sawing through the bars of their cell with a hacksaw in the early hours of the morning.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Chauke was apprehended in Seven Fountains, near Makhanda, at about 6.30pm on Sunday.
“The team that is tracing and tracking the escapees received information about a possible escapee who was alleged to have been asking people for food in the farming community in Seven Fountains.
“A task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes they rearrested the escapee,” Nkohli said.
He will rejoin Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile, who were also rearrested, back in prison.
Masinge was apprehended in a bushy area next to the N2 after police received information about men hitchhiking between Makhanda and Qonce.
His arrest followed shortly after Kwarrile was apprehended in Bloemfontein after he was hit by a vehicle and needed medical attention.
South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery, is still on the loose.
Also still on the run are three Zimbabwean nationals, Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho and Abraham Moyane, who were all convicted on charges related to rhino poaching on September 30. They were awaiting sentencing.
The police have warned that the men are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted.
Anyone with information about the outstanding escapees can contact Captain Glen Peter on 082-301-9427, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
