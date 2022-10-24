R37m upgrade for Moore Dyke sports fields a boost for northern areas
By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 October 2022
A world-class multi-sports facility billed as a catalyst for change and grassroots sports development for Gqeberha’s northern areas is on track in Schauderville.
The foundations for the Moore Dyke Sports Centre were laid after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, supported by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), pumped R37m into its development in April...
