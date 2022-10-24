ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's public engagements in the wake of the Phala Phala game farm scandal.
Addressing the media on Saturday, Zuma claimed Ramaphosa is corrupt and has defied the oath of office by conducting business while in office.
He referred to Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where the president sells game, as a “side hustle”, which he said is unethical.
“Suffice to say your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.
He said former presidents had never been found in compromising situations with millions of dollars in their possession.
“To add insult to injury, the Western Cape High Court has found the president went further and suspended the public protector for the sole purpose of covering up his Phala Phala corruption. Your president is corrupt. Yet the busy-bodies and self-appointed anti-corruption crusaders and NGOs are dead silent,” he said.
Mashaba said Zuma hit the nail on the head about the Phala Phala farm scandal.
“Life is sometimes a very interesting journey. I never thought a day would come when Jacob Zuma and I agree on any matter. On this Phala Phala crime, we are on exactly the same page,” Mashaba said.
‘On Phala Phala we are on the same page’: Mashaba weighs in on Zuma slamming Ramaphosa
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's public engagements in the wake of the Phala Phala game farm scandal.
Addressing the media on Saturday, Zuma claimed Ramaphosa is corrupt and has defied the oath of office by conducting business while in office.
He referred to Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where the president sells game, as a “side hustle”, which he said is unethical.
“Suffice to say your president has committed treason. No president should conduct private business while in office. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.
He said former presidents had never been found in compromising situations with millions of dollars in their possession.
“To add insult to injury, the Western Cape High Court has found the president went further and suspended the public protector for the sole purpose of covering up his Phala Phala corruption. Your president is corrupt. Yet the busy-bodies and self-appointed anti-corruption crusaders and NGOs are dead silent,” he said.
Mashaba said Zuma hit the nail on the head about the Phala Phala farm scandal.
“Life is sometimes a very interesting journey. I never thought a day would come when Jacob Zuma and I agree on any matter. On this Phala Phala crime, we are on exactly the same page,” Mashaba said.
Earlier this year, former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying he covered up a crime at his Limpopo farm after thieves made off with more than $4m (about R72m at current exchange rates).
The robbery took place at the Phala Phala game farm on February 9 2020.
Ramaphosa is being investigated by the office of the public protector to determine whether he violated the executive members’ ethics code by concealing the theft at his farm. The investigation follows a complaint lodged in June by the African Transformation Movement for allegedly breaching the code of ethics.
In parliament, Ramaphosa admitted there was a burglary at his farm but denied accusations of kidnapping and bribery.
The president also disputed the amount of money involved, claiming the cash came from legitimate sales of game at his animal breeding farm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics