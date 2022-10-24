Nehawu provincial vice-chair reported missing
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 October 2022
National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union Eastern Cape vice-chair Lizo Vakala has been reported missing after his family last heard from him on Saturday.
The last interaction Vakala had with his family was when he told his wife via WhatsApp that he was taking his vehicle for a service at a mechanic in Kwazakhele...
