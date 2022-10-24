Mabuza to ensure strong parliamentary oversight in line with Zondo’s recommendations

“Giving consideration to these recommendations, we are mindful of the separation of powers and the right of parliament to determine its own rules and arrangements within the provisions of our constitution,” Ramaphosa said.
The commission’s chair, chief justice Raymond Zondo, found in his report that parliament had a poor record of holding the executive to account, citing that allegations of state capture against the controversial Gupta family that hit the public domain in 2011 but there was no action by parliament until around late 2017.
“Before that, the record is disturbing. Even after mid-2017, the parliamentary oversight record was patchy,” Zondo stated in his report.
Ramaphosa said his deputy will lead the initiative that will give parliament teeth.
“In this regard, deputy president David Mabuza, the leader of government business will interact with parliament’s presiding officers on the commission’s recommendations to ensure that parliament is sufficiently resourced to hold the executive to account,” Ramaphosa said.
Zondo also recommends the establishment of a parliamentary committee to oversee the president and presidency.
Ramaphosa said the National Treasury will also engage with parliament “to determine the most appropriate way to give effect to the commission’s recommendations on the findings on parliament”.
“If we are to successfully end state capture and turn the tide on corruption, the actions set out in my response to the state capture commission will require dedicated co-ordination and effective implementation,” Ramaphosa said.
He also said he had already directed “various departments in government and ministers to ensure there is full implementation”.
Ramaphosa said the progress on the implementation will be “closely monitored and regularly communicated”.
“All sections of society will also be engaged and involved in the implementations to give effect to the recommendations of the commission.”
Ramaphosa also gave thanks to former public protector Adv Thuli Madonsela for her contribution and Zondo for his “profound gratitude and wisdom”.
Ramaphosa also recognised Madonsela’s role. Her November 2016 report into state capture gave rise to the establishment of a commission of inquiry.
