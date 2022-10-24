Injured Humansdorp rugby player recovering at care home
Kruisfontein flanker Devon Bosman still optimistic about walking again after suffering neck injury in club match
Cheshire Home Summerstrand has welcomed a new resident, Kruisfontein United rugby player Devon Bosman, who was all smiles as he rolled into his temporary home flanked by two prominent Springbok players.
Bosman, who continues his recovery from a catastrophic neck injury, was accompanied by the Springboks, Stormers hooker Siyabonga “Scarra” Ntubeni and Bulls winger Canan Moodie, as he arrived at the Summerstrand home last week...
Reporter
