×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gran’s fight for justice for teen rape victim

Alleged culprits released and case still not enrolled seven weeks after girl’s ordeal on Kariega farm

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 October 2022

Gang-raped and allegedly paid R50 to keep quiet about it, a Gqeberha teenager is living in fear after the men were released from custody and her attempts to obtain a protection order against them were snubbed.

Desperate and afraid, the 16-year-old and her grandmother feel let down by the state as the rape case was not enrolled and she was allegedly turned away by the clerk of the court at the Kariega magistrate’s court and told that to apply for a protection order there had to be at least three incidents threatening her safety...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read