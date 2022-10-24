Gran’s fight for justice for teen rape victim
Alleged culprits released and case still not enrolled seven weeks after girl’s ordeal on Kariega farm
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 October 2022
Gang-raped and allegedly paid R50 to keep quiet about it, a Gqeberha teenager is living in fear after the men were released from custody and her attempts to obtain a protection order against them were snubbed.
Desperate and afraid, the 16-year-old and her grandmother feel let down by the state as the rape case was not enrolled and she was allegedly turned away by the clerk of the court at the Kariega magistrate’s court and told that to apply for a protection order there had to be at least three incidents threatening her safety...
Gran’s fight for justice for teen rape victim
Alleged culprits released and case still not enrolled seven weeks after girl’s ordeal on Kariega farm
Gang-raped and allegedly paid R50 to keep quiet about it, a Gqeberha teenager is living in fear after the men were released from custody and her attempts to obtain a protection order against them were snubbed.
Desperate and afraid, the 16-year-old and her grandmother feel let down by the state as the rape case was not enrolled and she was allegedly turned away by the clerk of the court at the Kariega magistrate’s court and told that to apply for a protection order there had to be at least three incidents threatening her safety...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics