Gqeberha police have opened an inquest after a teenager drowned in a tidal pool at a resort along the Marine Drive on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Bulela Tisane, 18, drowned at the Willow Grove Resort.
“It is alleged that at about 4.35pm, SAPS Humewood responded to a complaint of a drowning.
“On arrival they found the paramedics who attempted to resuscitate Bulela, however, he passed away.
“No foul play is suspected and the investigation is continuing,” she said.
Gqeberha teen drowns in tidal pool
Image: ALAN EASON
