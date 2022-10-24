×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape teacher suspended for allegedly making pupils masturbate

24 October 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
An Eastern Cape teacher has been suspended for alleged sexual misc onduct.
An Eastern Cape teacher has been suspended for alleged sexual misc onduct.
Image: 123RF/ Pay Less Images

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating two cases of sexual assault after a teacher allegedly coerced pupils to masturbate and hand over their semen.

The teacher from Mdingi Junior Secondary School is known to the police and his arrest is imminent.

“Police can confirm that [the] family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating a case of sexual assault (two counts). This comes after two schoolchildren alleged their educator sexually assaulted them between February and October this year,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli. 

Malibongwe Mtima, Eastern Cape education spokesperson, said the teacher was suspended.

“It is alleged that the teacher made learners masturbate and took their semen. We got reports from two pupils last week. Upon gathering information we found other possible victims are in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9.

“We are not sure what the intentions were; the investigations are still under way. He was suspended.”

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read