Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating two cases of sexual assault after a teacher allegedly coerced pupils to masturbate and hand over their semen.
The teacher from Mdingi Junior Secondary School is known to the police and his arrest is imminent.
“Police can confirm that [the] family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating a case of sexual assault (two counts). This comes after two schoolchildren alleged their educator sexually assaulted them between February and October this year,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.
Malibongwe Mtima, Eastern Cape education spokesperson, said the teacher was suspended.
“It is alleged that the teacher made learners masturbate and took their semen. We got reports from two pupils last week. Upon gathering information we found other possible victims are in grades 6, 7, 8 and 9.
“We are not sure what the intentions were; the investigations are still under way. He was suspended.”
Eastern Cape teacher suspended for allegedly making pupils masturbate
